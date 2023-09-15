Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

RENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $67,172.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 741,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,809 shares of company stock valued at $178,355 in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth about $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

