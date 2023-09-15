Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $8.09

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,042 shares in the company, valued at $601,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $76,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and have sold 419,689 shares valued at $351,334. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.