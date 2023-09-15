Analysts Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Target Price at $61.40

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ducommun by 45.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ducommun by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCO opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

