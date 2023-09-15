PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 57.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -68.29%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 182,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,059,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,928.3% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 249,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 237,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

