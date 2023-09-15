Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRA. Noble Financial upped their target price on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 1.9 %

VRA opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.02. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.95 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

