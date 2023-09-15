Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NYSE:HGV opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $41,554,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

