Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.23.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.