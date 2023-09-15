Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Empire State Realty OP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.