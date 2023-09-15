Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $13.23 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $278.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

