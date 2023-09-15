Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.93.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $62.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.