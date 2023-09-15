Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of RCKT opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,874 shares of company stock valued at $108,381. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

