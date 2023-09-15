Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.