Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Get Prothena alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prothena

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $268,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $3,877,750. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at $6,828,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 280.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.