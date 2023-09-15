RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

