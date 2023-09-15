RTX (NYSE:RTX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in RTX by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

