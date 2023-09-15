Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after buying an additional 567,083 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.