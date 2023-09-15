Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -87.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

