inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get inTEST alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on inTEST

inTEST Stock Performance

inTEST stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. inTEST has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $190.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.98.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. On average, analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 562,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.