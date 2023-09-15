GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.06.
GitLab Stock Down 2.1 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,480,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
