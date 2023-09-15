City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIO

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 31.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 96.0% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 102,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.