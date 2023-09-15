Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $117.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $39,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

