Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.64 million, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 2.95.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Claudia Michel Meer bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

