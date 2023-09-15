Medifast (NYSE:MED) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE:MED opened at $82.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33. Medifast has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $899.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

