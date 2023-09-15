KT (NYSE:KT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
KT Trading Up 2.5 %
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 189,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of KT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of KT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KT by 259.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
