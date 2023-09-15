StockNews.com Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $44.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

