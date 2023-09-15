Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.3 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

DEI opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.