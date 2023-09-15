Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

KRC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

