Truist Financial Downgrades Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $34.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.03.

Shares of TWNK opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

