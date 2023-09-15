SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $311.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.22.

SBAC opened at $218.82 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $210.93 and a 52 week high of $316.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

