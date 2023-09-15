Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -346.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

