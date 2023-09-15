Insight Enterprises’ (NSIT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $168.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $151.66 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $162.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,598,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,951,000 after acquiring an additional 202,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.