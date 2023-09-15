Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRSH. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of FRSH opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $139,107.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,045.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $139,107.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,045.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

