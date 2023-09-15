Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Oppenheimer

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,463 shares of company stock worth $1,396,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,495,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

