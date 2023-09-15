Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BCS reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,341,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 174,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Barclays by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Barclays by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Barclays by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

