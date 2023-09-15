Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) PT Lowered to $18.60 at Roth Mkm

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $24.00 to $18.60 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Battalion Oil Price Performance

BATL stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Battalion Oil has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Battalion Oil will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Battalion Oil Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 296,132 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 361,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.