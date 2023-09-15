Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) PT Lowered to $18.60 at Roth Mkm

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $24.00 to $18.60 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BATL stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Battalion Oil has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Battalion Oil will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.
