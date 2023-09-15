Berenberg Bank Boosts Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Price Target to GBX 850

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.26) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Informa from GBX 850 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($11.26) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 735 ($9.20) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Informa from GBX 760 ($9.51) to GBX 770 ($9.64) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Investec cut Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
