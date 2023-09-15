Berenberg Bank Boosts Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Price Target to GBX 850

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.26) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Informa from GBX 850 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($11.26) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 735 ($9.20) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Informa from GBX 760 ($9.51) to GBX 770 ($9.64) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Investec cut Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFPJF opened at $8.90 on Monday. Informa has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

