Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $544.39.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $552.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.79 and a 200-day moving average of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.