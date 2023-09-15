Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $110.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHK opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

