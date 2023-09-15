StockNews.com Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDXS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

CDXS opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

