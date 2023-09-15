Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
CARV opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.55.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
