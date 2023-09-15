Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.