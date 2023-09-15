Wells Fargo & Company Raises AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $152.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATR. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.17.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $126.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $605,413.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

