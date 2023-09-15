Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Watches of Switzerland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Watches of Switzerland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
