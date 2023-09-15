Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Watches of Switzerland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Watches of Switzerland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.