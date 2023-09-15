Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Equinox Gold Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 1.24. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.84.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
