Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.20.

ASND stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

