Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

BCYC opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $628.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.