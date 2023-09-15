Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 195.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 188.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 382.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 130,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on immune therapeutics. The company has strategic collaborations immunotherapies via protein engineering technologies with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. Its pipeline includes Povetacicept (ALPN-303), which is in a phase 1b, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune cytopenias, including immune thrombocytopenia, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cold agglutinin disease; and in phase 1b/2a, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis, including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy.

