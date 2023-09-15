Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Union Jack Oil Trading Down 1.3 %
UJO opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.12. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.78 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
