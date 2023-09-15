Regional REIT’s (RGL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 35.05 ($0.44) on Monday. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 71.30 ($0.89). The company has a market cap of £180.77 million, a PE ratio of -269.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.98.

Regional REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,384.62%.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

