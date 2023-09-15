JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,200 ($40.05) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 2,860 ($35.79) on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,415 ($30.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,604 ($45.10). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,050.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,966.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The stock has a market cap of £7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of €0.34 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 4,424.46%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

