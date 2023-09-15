JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Price Target to GBX 218

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 ($2.79) to GBX 218 ($2.73) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PHLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Monday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.63) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of PHLL stock opened at GBX 156.60 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. Petershill Partners has a one year low of GBX 142 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 222 ($2.78). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,660.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130,000.00%.

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($92,353.90). Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

