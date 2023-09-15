Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,000 ($87.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($55.81) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.20) to GBX 5,500 ($68.83) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.60) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($78.84) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,965.71 ($74.66).

LON AHT opened at GBX 5,176 ($64.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,708.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,463.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,172.56. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,739 ($46.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,012 ($75.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($64.75), for a total value of £7,761,000 ($9,712,176.20). Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

